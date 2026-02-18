MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Thursday with Madagascar President for the transitional period Michael Randrianirina, the Kremlin said.

"On February 19, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with President of the Renaissance Republic of Madagascar Michael Randrianirina, who will be in Russia on an official visit," the statement said.

About the Madagascar leader

In September 2025, demonstrations started in Madagascar in response to power and water shortages, which quickly turned into riots demanding the resignation of President Andry Rajoelina and the government. In October, Randrianirina led a group of officers of the elite Army Personnel Management Corps (CAPSAT; the governing military body, where all appointments to senior positions are prepared), which decided to support the protesters.

On October 13, Radzuelina fled the country. The next day, the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, having met for an emergency session, impeached him, while the Supreme Constitutional Court invited Randriani to lead the state "over the vacuum of power."

On October 17, Randrianirina was sworn in by the Supreme Constitutional Court as president for a transitional period. He called on foreign countries to support the country's policy of renewal, invited them to mutually beneficial cooperation, constructive and equal dialogue. According to him, Madagascar is at a turning point in its history.