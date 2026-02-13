Russia will not make concessions in case of New START-related agreements — MFA

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia will not make unilateral concessions in the event of any new agreements on the expired Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"If our colleagues are expecting to agree with us on something else on a different basis, they are gravely mistaken. Especially now: any unilateral concessions on our part are simply out of the question," he noted, commenting on the prospects for dialogue with the United States on strategic stability.

Ryabkov emphasized that Russia essentially doesn't know "what the Trump administration's mindset is regarding their own approaches to future negotiations in this area."

"We only know what the esteemed US President wrote on TruthSocial, what the esteemed US Secretary of State [Marco Rubio] said publicly, and what his esteemed Deputy Secretary for Arms Control and International Security said at the Conference on Disarmament," Ryabkov concluded.

About New START

The Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last international legal limitation on nuclear weapons deployment, expired on February 5 and was not extended due to the US's fault. Washington stated that it hoped to conclude a better document, involving China as well. On September 22, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Moscow was prepared to adhere to the stated restrictions for another year after New START expires in February 2026. He emphasized that this measure was viable only if Washington followed suit. A few days later, the US administration praised the Russian leader's initiative, but no official response to Moscow's proposal was received from Washington.