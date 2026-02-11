NATO’s intention to ensure presence across entire Eurasia raises concerns — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. NATO’s plans to expand its influence in the post-Soviet space are worrying, and this threat is now also affecting Southeast Asia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"NATO has openly declared its intention to establish instruments of influence across the entire Eurasian continent, citing threats to the territory of its members. The alliance now claims these threats originate from the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, and Southeast Asia," the foreign minister said at the State Duma.

Lavrov identified the establishment of a Eurasian security structure as one of the main priorities of Russia's chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) this year. He noted that these priorities "stem from the need to improve the organization's military capabilities in today's highly dynamic and turbulent global environment."

"First and foremost, we will focus on building up the combat potential of the collective forces, equipping them with modern weapons," the foreign minister said.

"We also pay special attention to ensuring biological safety. Our Western colleagues continue to promote various non-transparent programs in the post-Soviet space which, according to our experts, pose serious risks," the Russian foreign minister said.

"And, of course, information security, communication technologies, and artificial intelligence are directly related to the tasks facing the CSTO. These are traditional areas - we call them new threats, but they have already become traditional. These include the fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, organized crime, and illegal migration. All of these are included in our document on priorities," Lavrov added.