Russia threatens no one, does not impose its views on anyone — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia is not threatening anyone, unlike those who consider it appropriate to dictate their will to others from the position of the stronger party, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The national foreign policy course approved by the [Russian] President implies resolute protection of national interests and the creation of favorable external conditions to ensure the steady development of the country," Lavrov said.

"I would like to stress that unlike those who, according to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, consider it permissible by right of the strong to dictate their will, teach life and give orders - unlike them, we do not threaten anyone," the Russian foreign minister stated.

"We don't impose our views on anyone. On the contrary, our diplomacy quite consciously promotes an honest, equal and mutually beneficial partnership with all those who are willing to interact with us based on the same principles," Lavrov added.