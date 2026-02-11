Putin's visit to India enriched Moscow-New Delhi relations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India in December 2025 enriched the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told the State Duma.

He noted that a distinctive feature of Russia's relations with many Eurasian powers is "active diplomacy, including at the highest level."

"In particular, a substantial package of joint documents was signed during President Putin's state visit to India last December. This visit enriched Russian-Indian relations and special and privileged strategic partnership," Lavrov noted.

On December 4-5, 2025, the Russian-Indian summit was held in New Delhi. Putin held a series of bilateral talks in India and participated in a business forum. Following the state visit, a number of bilateral agreements were signed.

A new meeting between the two leaders is expected to take place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, which will be held this year under the Indian chairmanship.