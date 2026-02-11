Dialogue with Telegram continues, but it still violates Russian laws — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Contacts with Telegram representatives are ongoing, but since the messenger continues to violate Russian laws, the country’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor is restricting the app’s operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Telegram’s slowdown.

"We have laws that must be obeyed. Roskomnadzor is responsible for ensuring that companies providing services in this area comply with the relevant legislation. We know that contacts are underway with Telegram representatives. But as no response follows, Roskomnadzor takes action in accordance with our legislation," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, in an interview with TASS, Peskov expressed regret that the messenger had failed to comply with Russian legislation, forcing the authorities to restrict its work.