Russia, Turkey aim to overcome all difficulties in relations — diplomat

ANKARA, February 10. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey are committed to overcoming all existing challenges in bilateral relations, Alexey Ivanov, the acting Russian Charge d’Affaires in the Republic, said at the ceremony marking Diplomatic Worker’s Day at the Russian Embassy in Ankara.

"I am sure that we, Russia and Turkey, will overcome everything. At least the spirit of both sides is exactly like that. And I wouldn’t say that we have disagreements, there are some difficulties," the diplomat stated. Ivanov participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the bust of Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador who was killed in the Turkish capital in 2016.

The acting Charge d’Affaires noted that, in general, "working in the diplomatic sphere has become more difficult." "This is caused by the dynamic of regional and global events. Sometimes they take completely bizarre forms, unexpected shifts. The work has also become more complicated due to the increase in the amount of data that diplomats have to process, analyze and quickly navigate. And, of course, it is very difficult for our colleagues in unfriendly countries, who are experiencing serious pressure. Sometimes even unfair methods are used in this pressure," Ivanov highlighted.

In his assessment, "the role of diplomacy has not only reduced but has even increased." "Because now, more than ever, it is necessary to stand for the principles of international law, to fight for justice. And we believe that the truth carried by the Russian flag will make its way no matter what," the acting Charge d’Affaires added.