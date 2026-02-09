Recurrences of violence in Gaza persist after Trump peace plan’s adoption — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s peace plan has not eliminated recurring violence in the Gaza Strip, and there is no clarity regarding other aspects of this plan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We had welcomed this plan, which was primarily intended as a first step toward ending the bloodshed, solving the hostage issue and the exchange of the bodies of the dead, and it [this plan] was definitely a positive development in this regard," Russia’s top diplomat said at the 15th Middle East Conference hosted by the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"However, recurrences of violence continue, and there is no clarity whatsoever regarding the other points of this plan," Lavrov continued.

Among the US peace plan’s points in question, Lavrov named "the complete withdrawal of the Israeli IDF troops from the Gaza Strip, the disarmament of Hamas [the Palestinian radical movement], the provision of humanitarian assistance and the organization of executive leadership in this Palestinian enclave in the context of involving the Palestinian National Authority in this process and implementing UN decisions on the creation of a unified Palestinian state."

"Nothing is clear at the moment regarding these points, just as it is not clear what exactly and how the international security forces, also stipulated by the plan, will be deployed, since all these issues were not outlined in detail by the resolution that our American colleagues submitted to the UN Security Council," Lavrov pointed out.

Commenting further on this issue, the Russian foreign minister recalled that the Russian side had held consultations with the Americans and pointed out the issues that remain unresolved in this resolution and in the plan itself, but they [the US side] nevertheless opted to submit such a draft to the vote.

"We had to abstain. Some [countries] even voiced the opinion that such a resolution should not be allowed to be adopted, arguing it should be finalized, but we received an urgent request from all Arab countries, our friends, including the Palestinians, not to block this resolution. Therefore, we abstained along with China, but the feasibility of implementing this plan’s stipulated points did not become more realistic, and we are convinced each day that additional efforts must be exerted," Lavrov added.