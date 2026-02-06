Lavrov says talks with OSCE representatives addressed complex issues

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that during talks with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairman-in-Office, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, and the organization’s Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu, the parties did not shy away from complicated matters.

"We did not avoid difficult questions, global issues stemming from the current geopolitical situation, which is developing rapidly and unpredictably. This situation has exposed a number of problems within the Western camp," Lavrov said following the meeting.

The top diplomat also noted that his Swiss counterpart rejected false claims that Russia had allegedly told the OSCE representatives not to attend the press conference in Moscow. Lavrov said it was Cassis and Sinirlioglu’s decision to speak to journalists upon their arrival in Vienna.

"Two days ago, there were articles in the Swiss press citing anonymous sources claiming that Russia had told them not to participate in the Moscow press conference and to go to Vienna to do it. But Mr. Cassis angrily rejected these false accusations," the foreign minister said.