OSCE institutions prove completely ineffective amid Ukraine developments — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Specialized institutions of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are taking no action and are failing to uphold European principles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks in Moscow with the organization’s current chairman, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

"Across all three OSCE dimensions - politico-military, economic, and human - there is either total stagnation or Ukrainianization," he noted. "The OSCE remains entirely inactive, despite having institutions and special representatives responsible for the rights of national minorities, freedom of the press, and human rights. These bodies demonstrate their complete inadequacy, failing to respond to blatant violations of all OSCE principles," the top diplomat emphasized.

Among the violations, the Russian foreign minister cited "the rise of neo-Nazi sentiments, the glorification of Nazism, the destruction of a shared memorial legacy dedicated to those who defeated fascism during World War II, discrimination against Russians and Russian speakers, the Russian language, culture and media, as well as persecution of canonical Orthodoxy."

"All of this is not unique to Ukraine alone," Lavrov said. "Similar phenomena can be seen in the Baltic states and in modern Moldova. OSCE institutions, of course, undermine their reputation when they remain silent in the face of such flagrant violations of the organization’s proclaimed principles.".