Kremlin aide describes Putin-Xi talks as substantive

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held substantive talks, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

The diplomat took the opportunity to "brief journalists on the substantive conversation." "Such contacts have become a good tradition of communication between state leaders in recent years. This is already the sixth such conversation," Ushakov recalled. "They take place early in the year, before the start of the New Year according to the lunar calendar, or the Spring Festival, as it is called in China."

The diplomat described the conversation between the two leaders as "frank and trusting," which allowed them to confirm "fundamental priorities for work in the coming term."