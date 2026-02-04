Russia to tweak strategic blueprint amid Dutch militarization

THE HAGUE, February 4. /TASS/. Russia remains open to a pragmatic and mutually respectful dialogue with the Netherlands, but it will not be the first to reach out, a source in the Russian Embassy in the Hague said.

The source also told TASS that Russia will take into account the Netherlands’ buildup and legitimization of military and intelligence capabilities, including offensive ones, when shaping its military and political course.

"For our part, we remain open to a pragmatic and mutually respectful dialogue. At the same time, we proceed from the fact that the first step should be taken by those who over time destroyed the entire range of bilateral ties," the source said, commenting on the platform of the new ruling coalition, which calls Russia "a key security threat."

Moscow intends to continue to take into account the anti-Russian sentiment of the Dutch leadership when shaping its foreign policy.

"We proceed from the fact that under the slogans of countering 'hybrid challenges,’ large-scale offensive capabilities are being legitimized, including in cyberspace, and spy activity is growing too. We will take these steps into account in our military-political planning," the source said.

The coalition agreement was presented on January 30 by the leaders of the political forces forming the government - the left-liberal Democrats 66 party, the Christian democrats and the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy. It notes that the new coalition plans to allocate three billion euros annually to support Ukraine over the next three years, and also seeks to increase military spending to the 3.5% target set by NATO.