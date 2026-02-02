Russia builds powerful drone arsenal amid special op — Medvedev

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Despite being admittedly weak in drone technologies at the start of its special military operation in Ukraine, Russia has built up a formidable arsenal of UAVs since then, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev shared in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

"When the special military operation began, drones weren’t our strong point, to be honest," the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said. "We didn’t pay much attention to this, but nevertheless, we were able to quickly create a powerful line of all types of unmanned aircraft."

Russia currently has all kinds of drones ranging "from copters and reconnaissance aircraft to aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as loitering munitions that strike targets," Medvedev stated.

"We have the entire arsenal, and I believe this allows us to effectively conduct combat operations," the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council concluded.