European politicians fanning narrative about Russia’s alleged preparation for war — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Baltic states, politicians in Germany and France alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are fanning the narrative about Russia’s alleged preparation for a Third World War, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Turkish media.

"Speaking of a Third World War, the Baltic states and a number of other activists, primarily those who have recently taken over power in Germany and the French alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are fanning the narrative about a Third World War which Russia will allegedly start," Russia’s top diplomat said, pointing to "their inability to come up with any arguments to this end."

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated earlier that Russia is ready to confirm in any way that it does not intend to attack European countries. According to the Russian leader, politicians who publicly claim otherwise are either "out of their minds" or "crooks," and such statements are "complete nonsense" and "outright lies." Speaking at the 80th UN General Assembly's General Debate, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov emphasized that Russia has never had any intention of attacking NATO or the EU.