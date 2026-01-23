Russia-US relations change positively over past year — senior legislator

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia-US relations have experienced a notably positive shift over the past year of Donald Trump's presidency, particularly regarding efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, according to Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev.

"Relations between Russia and the United States have changed dramatically; this is quite evident," Kosachev stated. "If we weigh the positives against the negatives, I would say these developments lean more toward the credit side. A clear example is the situation surrounding Ukraine, where just a year ago, prospects for negotiations were effectively blocked by Kiev and its allies. Today, we are witnessing a genuine negotiation process taking shape before our eyes."

He also emphasized that US representatives are now participating in these negotiations as equals.

"This, in my view, is a significant step forward," Kosachev added. "They are now part of the process as one of the key players, rather than occupying a predetermined or subordinate position, as was often the case under the previous administration of President Biden."