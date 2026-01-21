Ukraine’s 75 drones attack Belgorod Region in one day

BELGOROD, January 21. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a series of drone and missile attacks targeting villages and infrastructure in the Belgorod Region, according to the regional emergency response headquarters’ Telegram channel.

In the Graivoron District, six strikes involved over 23 munitions and ten drones. These attacks struck the city of Graivoron and surrounding villages including Gorkovsky, Bezymeno, Golovchino, Dronovka, Kozinka, Novostroevka-Vtoraya, and Masychevo. During these operations, two drones were shot down. Tragically, Timofey Taylokov, a security assistant to the head of Graivoron District, was killed in a drone strike on Golovchino. Additionally, a man was injured when an FPV drone collided with his car; he received medical treatment and was released for outpatient care. A woman who sustained barotrauma from a drone explosion on January 18th sought medical attention and remains hospitalized. The attacks also caused damage to two commercial properties.

Ukrainian forces launched 23 drones against the Belgorod District, damaging infrastructure, equipment, and the premises of an agricultural enterprise. The strikes also affected a private home’s fence, two private residences, and an administrative building. Aerial targets were intercepted over Belgorod, with some damage inflicted on a commercial facility, two enterprises, and energy facilities within the region’s energy complex.

In the Borisovka District, seven drones caused damage to a commercial facility, a fence, and a cemetery monument. The Valuiki District was targeted with two drones; however, no casualties or damage were reported there. In the Krasnaya Yaruga District, four munitions and 19 drones were launched, with ongoing assessments of the damage. One fixed-wing drone was intercepted in the Rakitnoye District, with no reported consequences.

The Shebekino District saw the most intense activity, with 16 drones involved. One drone struck a car, reportedly resulting in the death of a civilian. His identity is being established. In Novaya Tavolzhanka, another man was killed when an FPV drone attacked a vehicle. Additionally, a second man was injured by a drone explosion in Shebekino; he continues to receive outpatient medical care. Equipment at one facility was also damaged during these assaults.