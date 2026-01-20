Moldova’s foreign debt points to catastrophic economic figures — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The foreign debt of Moldova totaling almost $12 mln for the population of 2.4 mln highlights catastrophic indicators from the standpoint of economic development of the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference.

"The foreign debt of Moldova is close to $12 bln and the population is 2.4 mln, that is, the figures are catastrophic from the standpoint of economic and social development prospects. The poverty level is the way over the limit, the share of people with low incomes is almost two thirds in Moldova," the minister said.

Lavrov also noted the deficit of the country’s payment balance and the dramatic decline in exports. "The decline of exports to the European Union in particular because the fine words should always be weighted against real affairs. At the same time, the members of the [President Maia Sandu] regime tireless talk about the transition to European standards. We see what it leads to taking Ukraine, and the Baltic States also, as an example. Brussels has no need for independent Moldova, the calculation here is purely geopolitical," Lavrov stressed.

The top Russian diplomat expressed hope at the same time that there are political forces in Moldova that understand what is happening with the country and rely on the opinion of the majority of Moldovan people.