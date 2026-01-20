No concrete dialogue with US on strategic stability — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The United States has publicly stated that it wants to launch new negotiations on strategic stability, but have as yet not reached out to Moscow on the matter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"Indeed, the Americans are saying that we need to get the ball rolling on new talks on strategic stability, and they mention China. But these statements are only made publicly, during conversations with journalists. No specific contacts on the subject are taking place between officials from our countries," Lavrov said, commenting on the February 5 expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

Meanwhile, Lavrov stressed that Russia remains committed to President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to maintain the treaty’s restrictions for another year if Washington does the same.

"We see attempts by the United States to establish its superiority in certain areas of strategic stability. I have already mentioned the advanced deployment of medium-and short-range ground-based missiles. The Typhon has already appeared in the Philippines. They plan to deploy it not only in Japan, but also in the Philippines and Germany," the foreign minister said.

In addition, Lavrov noted that the US is seeking to expand its nuclear weapons infrastructure in Europe. "Such plans have been mentioned publicly," he said. "I would also like to highlight the development of the US global missile defense system, the Golden Dome," he added.

US President Donald Trump has said that he does not view the expiration of the New START treaty in February as a problem, stating that he would prefer to conclude a more favorable agreement. At the same time, Washington has consistently insisted that China’s nuclear capabilities should be included in any future treaty. However, the US does not consider it necessary to take into account the strategic nuclear forces of its NATO allies, the UK and France.

Russia proposed continuing to comply with the document’s limits for another year after the treaty expires but has not received any official response from Washington. As for China’s participation, Moscow considers this to be Beijing’s own decision and says it respects any choice China makes.