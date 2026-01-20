MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia notes the awakening in Europe of healthy forces guided by their own national interests rather than imperial ambitions, a process also occurring in countries where such political forces have not yet come to power, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"Healthy forces in Europe have finally awoken, their voice is heard," the diplomat stated. "And not only in Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, but also in Germany, and in France."

According to Lavrov, these are "forces that, first and foremost, care about their national interests, not about imperial ambitions, which were shattered long ago and will never return."

The Russian diplomat expressed astonishment that Europe, being the main source of humanity’s misfortunes, from colonialism to world wars, still cannot change its mentality and remains willing to do anything just to oppose Russia. This logic explains why European countries support an openly Nazi regime in Kiev, with the sole reason being its anti-Russian nature, Lavrov believes.