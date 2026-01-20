{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Bank of Russia monitoring price growth situation, taking measures — Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov highlighted that the regulator's measures had worked so far

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank is monitoring the situation with growth of prices in the country and taking necessary measures to maintain macroeconomic stability, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"The Central Bank is monitoring the situation and taking measures it deems necessary to maintain macroeconomic stability," Peskov said as he commented on an increase in prices for goods and services amid the VAT rate hike. "So far it has worked," he noted.

As per the Economic Development Ministry, inflation reached 1.26% for the period from January 1 to 12, 2026, amid an increase in the basic VAT rate from 20% to 22% from January 1, 2026. Annual inflation as of January 12 was recorded at 6.27%, according to the ministry.

Tags
Foreign policyDmitry PeskovRussia's domestic policy
Russia to promote initiative to form Greater Eurasian Partnership — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister added that Moscow and Minsk are promoting the initiative to develop a Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st century
Read more
Russian businessman says it would be cheaper for EU to pay Russia for Greenland's security
Oleg Deripaska urged European nations to reconsider their options for allocating funds, proposing that a resolution to the Ukraine conflict could be achieved at a fraction of the cost - around 150 billion euros
Read more
Merz calls Russia 'European country,' hopes to achieve balance in relations
The Chancellor said his comment was not because he was in the east of Germany
Read more
Trump vows to impose 200% tariffs on French wines in signal to Macron
The US president sees the move as a lever of pressure to get French President Emmanuel Macron join the Washington-spearheaded Board of Peace for Gaza
Read more
Ukraine kills almost 60 Russians, including three children, in January — envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the number of Ukrainian attacks per day in January reached 520, which is twice as much as in January 2025
Read more
INTERVIEW: Denmark one of main sponsors of Kiev regime — Russian ambassador
According to Vladimir Barbin, the prospect of a Russian victory is considered by the head of the Danish government Mette Frederiksen as a "catastrophe" for the West and the "rules-based order"
Read more
Trump reports 'very good' talk with Rutte on Greenland
The US president also agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos
Read more
About 60 countries invited to join Gaza Board of Peace — WSJ
According to the report, the majority of those invited responded in a "cautious" manner due to potential geopolitical risks
Read more
Ukrainian army suffering heavy losses at Orekhov in Zaporozhye Region — governor
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian Armed Forces continue offensive in the area of four settlements in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Madagascar seeks to join BRICS as partner country — president
Read more
Morocco accepts Trump's invitation to Board of Peace on Gaza
The Kingdom will ratify the founding charter of organization
Read more
Magnetic storm on Earth reaches G4 level for first time since November 2025 — scientists
The Institute of Applied Geophysics uses a scale of five levels, where G5 is "extremely strong" and G1 is "weak"
Read more
Newest AK-12 assault rifle developed based on combat experience analysis — Kalashnikov CEO
Alan Lushnikov added that the modernization had been preceded by extensive work
Read more
US not planning to make Greenland a state, seeking an alliance with island — CNN
While people on the Trump team are largely aligned with the US leader on the importance of establishing US control of Greenland, many of his advisers are not on the same page about the best way to do so
Read more
Construction of first reactor of Akkuyu plant almost completed
Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant in Turkey
Read more
Macron to opt out of Trump’s Board of Peace over UN fears — Bloomberg
According to the report, the French leader believes that the new organization’s charter goes beyond the Gaza Strip issue
Read more
Zelensky not to be ousted as Ukraine becomes ‘black hole’ of corruption under him
According to the former officer of Ukraine’s SBU Security Service Vasily Prozorov, "a huge number of individuals and legal entities from the European Union and the United States of America earn money in Ukraine"
Read more
Kremlin agrees that Trump will go down in history if he annexes Greenland
According to Dmitry Peskov, by resolving the issue of Greenland's accession, the US leader will go down not only in US history, but in world history as well
Read more
Czech Republic says cannot pay $1 billion for membership in Board of Peace for Gaza
Czech taxpayers do not have such money for these purposes," Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novopavlovka, move closer to Druzhkovka
According to Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, it creates a number of tactical advantages
Read more
Trump to get nowhere with Greenland through pressure — Danish foreign minister
"We are living in 2026, you can trade with people, but you don't trade people," Lars Loekke Rasmussen said
Read more
Trump’s plans on Greenland may deal irreparable damage to US-Europe ties — WP
According to the article, US president's "bid to buy or seize Greenland" and "to unleash a trade war" with Europe has "sparked the greatest transatlantic crisis in generations"
Read more
Trump announces plans to discuss Greenland issue in Davos
The US president reiterated his earlier statement that the Danish government had failed to eliminate the threat to Greenland
Read more
Russia does not challenge others' rights, will not let anyone ignore its own — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that fundamental actions to further strengthen national sovereignty are of paramount importance
Read more
Russia to do everything to safeguard Kaliningrad amid EU statements — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stessed that Kaliningrad is an integral part of Russia
Read more
Death toll from train crash in Spain up to 41 — media
It is not yet known what caused the accident
Read more
Russia says US to continue to build up nuclear potential in Europe, despite disagreements
"The question of the extent to which the US military presence in Europe will be replaced by EU forces is rather hypothetical", Director of the Department of European Affairs at the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladislav Maslennikov said
Read more
Press review: Trump pressures Denmark as US business signals Arctic ties with Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 16th
Read more
EU, UK hold ‘no cards’ on Greenland — Russian presidential envoy
Donald Trump announced earlier that Washington would begin to impose import tariffs of 10% on the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in place until the parties reach agreement on the full transfer of Greenland to the US
Read more
Price of Russia’s pipeline gas imports to China increases by 17.1% in 2025
Russia ranks first among the countries exporting this energy to China
Read more
US forceful annexation of Greenland to be disasterous for NATO — China expert
Wang Yiwei believes that the most likely solution for Washington is to transform Greenland into United States’ overseas territory, which is not a member of NATO and which is not subject to Danish sovereignty
Read more
Many merchant ships refuse to call at Odessa seaports — Ukrainian grain association
According to the UGA, the situation has deteriorated notably in recent days
Read more
Billionaire Carlos Slim agrees to acquire Lukoil's Mexico assets
The deal is valued at $270 million, and Grupo Carso will also repay $330 million in debt
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about Gaza Board of Peace
As of now, invitations have reportedly been received by heads of state and government of nearly 60 countries
Read more
Trump plans to sign Board of Peace charter in Davos — Bloomberg
In line with the charter, Donald Trump will become the institution’s first chairman, and will personally decide on inviting new members
Read more
London’s threats to stop Russian ships amount to return to piracy — ambassador
Andrey Kelin noted that Western countries have long relied on double standards in attempts to "spite Russia," but their disregard of international law has now reached "unprecedented levels"
Read more
Death toll from fires in Chile rises to 19
The fire destroyed at least 325 houses
Read more
Trump confirms Putin invited to join his Board of Peace on Gaza — Reuters
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Moscow was studying the proposal
Read more
NATO is 'now done' — Tucker Carlson on Greenland
According to him, "the whole illusion has shattered in the past four days"
Read more
Hungarian Foreign Ministry will support MOL in buying NIS shares from Gazprom
The integrated, coordinated work of the Slovak, Hungarian, and Serbian oil markets could provide Central Europe with an unprecedented level of energy security, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted
Read more
Ukraine loses 50 heavy quadrocopters during day from actions of West battlegroup
Also, 33 UAV control points, a Starlink satellite communication station, four ammunition depots, and 10 ground-based robotic complexes of the Ukrainian army were identified and destroyed
Read more
Greenland dispute may weaken Western support for Ukraine — media
Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, said on January 19 that Vladimir Zelensky hated Greenland-related discussions
Read more
Press review: Europe, US on brink of trade war as Russia ready to respond to UK plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 19th
Read more
Trump intends to build his own system of international relations — Belarusian MP
"Belarus has always been faithful to the principles of such diplomacy", Vadim Gigin said
Read more
Kiev, Odessa, Kharkov hardest-hit by power supply outages in Ukraine
Reports of emergency power outages have been coming from Kiev and several Ukrainian regions since morning
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Putin takes traditional icy plunge to mark Orthodox Epiphany — Kremlin
"Epiphany is a great holiday for the President, as for all Orthodox believers who work in the Kremlin," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Ukraine fires 210,000 ammunition rounds on Donetsk People’s Republic since February 2022
According to the Department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes of the administration of the head and government of the DPR, 5,520 civilians, including 159 children, were killed during the period
Read more
In 2026, AI to use energy commensurate with Russia’s energy consumption
Researchers estimate that by 2028, some AI tasks will consume to 165-326 terawatt-hours per year, or more than all the electricity currently used by the data centers in the United States
Read more
No one will help Ukraine after conflict except Russia, Belarus — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader urged Ukrainians to recognize that the issue is not merely about territorial gains
Read more
North Korea rendered Russia fraternal assistance in liberating Kursk Region — Lavrov
"The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea practically embodied our actions for strengthening security in Eurasia," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Hundreds of Impulse heavy-duty ground robotic systems delivered to special op zone
The All-Russian People’s Front said that the Impulse platform supports remote control via radio or fiber optics
Read more
Denmark chooses to skip World Economic Forum in Davos
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting will be held on January 19-23
Read more
Lavrov to hold press conference on results of Russian diplomacy in 2025
Representatives of the Russian and foreign press will be able to ask questions
Read more
Gazprom records second intensive gas withdrawal from Ukrainian USG this week
According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of January 17, Ukrainian UGS facilities were 22.32% full
Read more
Moscow Aviation Institute develops autonomous UAV navigation system to detect people
The algorithms, cameras and sensors allow drones to navigate in space, while the built-in neural network analyzes the video stream and detects people
Read more
More than 100 cars involved in accident due to ice in Michigan — TV
The police noted that from 30 to 40 trucks were damaged in the accident
Read more
Gazprom, Hungary's MOL agree on terms of NIS deal — Serbian Energy Ministry
According to Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic, partners from the United Arab Emirates are expected to participate in the deal
Read more
Western Europe prepares for war with Russia — Orban
In confirmation of this, the Hungarian prime minister said that recent meetings of the EU leaders "have turned into military councils" where the issue of "how to defeat Russia" is discussed
Read more
Netanyahu rules out Turkish, Qatari military presence in Gaza
In this regard, Netanyahu tasked his Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to discuss the matter with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Read more
Train crash in Spain claims 40 lives — media
According the ABC newspaper, 31 people are still missing
Read more
US push for peace in Ukraine aimed at 'resetting' relations with Russia — Politico
The expert believes that if Russia decides that negotiations on Ukraine are no longer possible, "the fighting will continue — no matter what"
Read more
Trump seeks to maintain warm relations with Putin — FT
According to the report, the US leader's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the Gaza Board of Peace illustrates that
Read more
Denmark fails to eliminate 'Russian threat' to Greenland, Trump claims
According to the US president, now it is time, and it will be done
Read more
Moldovan government already abandoned basic CIS principles — MP
State Duma deputy Alyona Arshinova said that Moldova under Maia Sandu became a vassal of Brussels
Read more
Felt earthquake of magnitude 5 strikes off Northern Kuril Islands
The epicenter was located 107 km east of Severo-Kurilsk, at a depth of 47 km
Read more
Italian organization members face prosecution for recruiting Europeans into Kiev’s army
According to the official statement, the investigation targets representatives of Associazione Stur, which operates both in Italy and Ukraine
Read more
Kim Jong Un fires Deputy PM Yang Seung-ho at public ceremony
North Korean leader pointed out that some executives were "not ready for the streamlining and technical reconstruction of the industry in the country as a whole"
Read more
Crimea as important for Russia’s security as Greenland for US — Lavrov
Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States
Read more
Iconic fashion designer Valentino dies at age of 93 — media
Valentino Garavani was known for dressing celebs for more than 50 years
Read more
Israeli says hits southern Lebanon
It was a responce to "repeated violations by Hezbollah of the ceasefire agreement", military said
Read more
East battlegroup artillery destroys Ukraine’s strongholds in forest belts of Zaporozhye
It is noted that the strike weakened Ukraine’s defense in this area and deprived the enemy of prepared lines to hold positions
Read more
Ukraine leaves more than 800,000 subscribers without power last week — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik said that the most widespread power outages were recorded in the Zaporozhye Region, where about 314,900 subscribers were left without electricity
Read more
Turkey rejects reports about release of Islamic State militants in Syria
It also urged to "ignore similar unfounded claims" in the future
Read more
US dollar share in global reserves drop to its lowest in twenty years
The analysts noted that gold now accounts for more global FX reserves than Euro, Yen and Pound combined
Read more
China increases imports of Russian vodka by 19% in 2025
The cost of supplies increased by 47.5% to $2.2 million
Read more
Putin orders to put Canpack, Rockwool assets in Russia under temporary new management
The decision took effect on December 31, 2025
Read more
EU diplomats fear Trump could misinterpret Greenland troop deployment — media
The FT noted that Danish officials said the troop deployment was preceded by "months of fruitless private diplomacy" with Washington
Read more
Israel decides not to open Rafah checkpoint on Gaza-Egypt border — media
Commenting on this decision, a high-ranking Israeli official told Ynet that the initial deal between Israel and the United States did not mention that Turkish and Qatari representatives would be included on the Board of Peace that is designed to administer the enclave
Read more
Severe geomagnetic storms strikes Earth
The sun exploded with a powerful X1.9 flare on the evening of January 18, launching a huge blob of solar material, known as a coronal mass ejection, towards the Earth
Read more
Sandu and her party impose false choice between CIS and EU on Moldova — opposition
"To break these relations is to hit thousands of fates", Marina Tauber, executive secretary of the Victory opposition bloc, said
Read more
Russia’s Supercam UAVs can be remotely controlled from anywhere — Unmanned Systems
Following a series of field tests, successful combat sorties have already been conducted in counter-terrorism and special military operation zones
Read more
Denmark sending large contingent of troops to western Greenland — TV
Chief of the Danish Army Command Peter H. Boysen is also expected to arrive in Greenland
Read more
Trump's Greenland grab offers EU path to ally with Russia — entrepreneur
According to Kim Dotcom, in this case US President Donald Trump would become a pariah and the US plan "to profit from the fall of the EU" would fail
Read more
Over 2,000 people protest in Zurich against Trump's participation in Davos Forum
The demonstrators lit firecrackers and smoke bombs, one of them set fire to the US flag
Read more
China increased Russian LNG imports by 18.2% in 2025
As follows from the General Customs Administration statistics, the price of LNG imports for the reporting period amounted to $4.98 billion, same as in 2024
Read more
Ukraine kills 11 Russians, wounds more than 60 in week — envoy
The largest number of injured civilians during this period was recorded in the Belgorod, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions
Read more
INTERVIEW: Denmark maniacally charged with confrontation with Moscow — Russian ambassador
Last year, the Danish government allowed the construction of Ukrainian plant FirePoint, which produces solid rocket fuel
Read more
Russian forces are 30 km from Slavyansk — DPR head
According to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, fierce fighting continues near the settlements of Grishino and Beletskoye
Read more
Armenia's trade turnover with Russia reaches record $14 billion — Lavrov
Armenia's GDP has more than doubled since its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Press review: EU's Greenland litmus test and Russia eyes Trump's Peace Council invite
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 20th
Read more
NORAD says its planes to arrive in Greenland soon
"This activity has been coordinated with the Kingdom of Denmark", North American Joint Aerospace Defense Command noted
Read more
Israel to give ‘unprecedented’ response if attacked — military
"The lessons of Operation ‘Rising Lion’ have been implemented", Chief of the General Staff of the IDF Eyal Zamir said
Read more
Denmark threatens to seize land under Russian embassy buildings — ambassador
Vladimir Barbin said the embassy in Denmark is operating in the face of tough opposition from the Danish authorities and an actual blockade
Read more
Ukraine’s army shells Russia’s borderline Kursk Region over 60 times in past 24 hours
Governor Alexander Khinshtein added that in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military attacked the Kursk Region with explosive drones five times
Read more
Macron proposes hosting G7 meeting with Russia in Paris, Trump posts on Truth Social
The French president said that he could invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins
Read more
Russian forces push Ukrainian army away from Dnieper river shore near Kherson — commander
The Ukrainian army is trying to hold its positions at the edge of the right bank of the Dnieper River and is secretly shelling the left bank of the Kherson Region while avoiding any active armed clashes
Read more
China has outplayed West in trade, economy, investment according to its own rules — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that China’s economic and financial development indicators "speak for themselves"
Read more
Russia stands ready to restore relations with all European countries — Putin
Russia has always been committed to such diplomatic approaches, the Russian leader said
Read more
Putin receives US invitation to join Board of Peace on Gaza — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is currently studying all the details of this proposal
Read more
Moldova to quit CIS after denouncing its key agreements — top diplomat
According to Mihai Popsoi, the government will complete the denunciation process by mid-February
Read more