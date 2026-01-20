Bank of Russia monitoring price growth situation, taking measures — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank is monitoring the situation with growth of prices in the country and taking necessary measures to maintain macroeconomic stability, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"The Central Bank is monitoring the situation and taking measures it deems necessary to maintain macroeconomic stability," Peskov said as he commented on an increase in prices for goods and services amid the VAT rate hike. "So far it has worked," he noted.

As per the Economic Development Ministry, inflation reached 1.26% for the period from January 1 to 12, 2026, amid an increase in the basic VAT rate from 20% to 22% from January 1, 2026. Annual inflation as of January 12 was recorded at 6.27%, according to the ministry.