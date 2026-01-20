Dialogue needs to be established in Eurasia, creation of structure not necessary — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Moscow is convinced that a pan-continental dialogue needs to be established as a first step, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that the immediate creation of a structure is not necessary.

"We are convinced that it is not necessary to chase after any examples and create a formal, bureaucratic structure. As a first step, it is quite sufficient to establish a common continental dialogue so that countries that live on the same vast expanse of the Earth could derive geopolitical and geoeconomic benefits from their location," he said at a news conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

This suggests an equal dialogue between all countries, the minister noted. "As I have already said this is precisely what the Russian-Belarusian initiative is aimed at. And not only between countries located on the continent, but also between the subregional organizations that have formed here and between which we are already promoting the establishment of cooperation, both in terms of political contacts and from the point of view of harmonizing projects, primarily in the economic, trade, infrastructure, and payment areas," he said.

