Russia open to contacts with Witkoff, Kushner — Foreign Minister Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia is open to contacts with US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the American leader, and Moscow understands their interest, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are open to contacts with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner. As far as I remember, the Russian president met six times with the US President Donald Trump’s special envoy. I am sure that if they show such interest it will be met with understanding," Lavrov told journalists.

Bloomberg reported earlier in the day, citing its sources, that Witkoff and Kushner were planning a forthcoming visit to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the agency's sources, Witkoff and Kushner will present the latest drafts of plans for resolving the Ukrainian conflict, including security guarantees that the US and Europe intend to provide to Kiev.

On December 2, Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin. The meeting, devoted to the Ukrainian conflict settlement, lasted approximately five hours.