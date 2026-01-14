US wants to thwart attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The US wants to thwart any attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that Moscow sees it.

"From our previous contacts with the US, starting with the Anchorage summit and subsequent contacts through (US Presidential Envoy - TASS) Steve Witkoff and (US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law - TASS) Jared Kushner, we see that the US understands the unrealistic nature of such a scenario, willing to undermine any attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO," he said following talks with Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

"They [the US] understand perfectly well that without resolving the issue related to the fate of people living in Crimea, Novorossiya, and Donbas, who categorically reject the Kiev regime, having expressed their desire to return to Russia, without resolving this issue nothing will work either. The Americans understand this," the minister noted.

"We are open to contacts with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Russian President has met, I believe, six times with US President Donald Trump's special representative. I am confident that if they show such interest it will be met with understanding," Lavrov concluded.