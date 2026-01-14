Russia, Namibia consider geological exploration, uranium mining prior cooperation areas

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Geological exploration and extraction of mineral resources including uranium are prior areas for cooperation between Russia and Namibia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with Minister of International Relations and Trade of the Republic of Namibia Selma Ashipala-Musavyi in Moscow.

"As discussions in Moscow showed, promising areas of our interaction in the material sphere include geological exploration, extraction and processing of mineral resources, including uranium, energy, the agro-industrial complex, and fisheries," he said.

During the negotiations, the parties agreed to make additional efforts to intensify trade and economic cooperation, the minister added.