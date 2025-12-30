Russia-Serbia relations continue developing despite problems — Russian ambassador

BELGRADE, December 30. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Serbia continue developing steadily, despite the numerous problems, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said.

"Despite the numerous challenges and problems, bilateral relations between Russia and Serbia continue developing," he said in an interview with the Tanjug news agency.

He noted that the joint celebration of the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II in Moscow with the participation of the two presidents, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia "had a great significance" for the relations between Moscow and Belgrade.

"Both countries share the firm stance that history must not be revised. The culture of memory is a shared value, part and parcel of the basic values of our countries and our peoples," the Russian diplomat stressed.