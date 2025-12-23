Lavrov to receive visiting Syrian counterpart — Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will receive his visiting Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Sheibani, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"As for the foreign ministry, a meeting with Lavrov is scheduled," she said.

Syria’s SANA news agency reported earlier that the Syrian foreign and defense ministers in the transitional government, Asaad al-Sheibani and Murhaf Abu Qasra, were arriving in Moscow on an official visit. According to the agency, they plan to hold talks with Russian officials. The Syrian delegation also includes intelligence officials.