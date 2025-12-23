Russia ready for close cooperation with new government of Iraq — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to cooperate closely with the new Iraqi government, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement after a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Iraqi ambassador to Moscow Abdul-Karim Hashim Mostafa.

Vershinin accepted copies of credentials from the Iraqi ambassador.

"The Russian side has confirmed its readiness to work closely with the new Iraqi government, which is currently being formed after the regular parliamentary elections held in that country on November 11," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that during the talks, the parties discussed "topical issues of further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Iraqi relations, including the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts."