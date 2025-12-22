Senior Russian diplomat expresses hope for positive developments with US in 2026

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has expressed hope that the coming year 2026 will bring more positive results than disappointments in terms of cooperation with the United States.

"I hope that the coming year will bring more positive results [with the United States] than disappointments," he said at a panel of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

When asked about the potential for creating, regardless of the Western countries, new legal approaches and their possible further universalization, he said that today, there is a "wide but so far poorly furrowed field for such work."

The senior diplomat said that Russia is open to the world, cooperating with the global majority, maintaining ties with the rationally-minded elements of the global minority. "I think it is in a favorable position to bolster the growth of these manifestations of common sense and promote a constructive agenda for the international community. This is in parallel and along with the efforts toward guaranteeing its national security and strengthening strategic stability we are making via more traditional channels, in particular, with the United States," Ryabkov emphasized.