MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Commenting on Kiev's demands that the West ensure security for the elections, President Vladimir Putin recalled that Russia held elections during the special military operation without demanding such guarantees.

"As for the elections, we are now hearing statements from the Kiev regime's leaders that they insist Western countries and the US ensure security during the election period - and they are supposedly ready for these elections - by achieving a cessation of hostilities. I would like to draw the attention of the Russian audience to the fact that we held elections. We held presidential, municipal, and regional elections. This September, we held another election. Who ensured our security?" the Russian leader noted during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

About Ukrainian presidential elections

Vladimir Zelensky's presidential term officially expired on May 20, 2024. However, Kiev did not hold regular elections, claiming it was impossible until martial law ended. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Ukraine is ignoring its Constitutional Court's May 2014 ruling that the presidential term cannot be extended. According to the Russian leader, this means that Zelensky's presidential term "expired along with his legitimacy, which cannot be restored by any tricks."

On December 9, Trump said that the time was right for elections in Ukraine. According to the US head of state, Kiev is using the conflict as an excuse not to hold them. That same day, Zelensky said he was ready for presidential elections in Ukraine. However, he said this would require legislative changes and security measures to ensure servicemen could also vote. He asked lawmakers to prepare legislative changes and requested that the US and Europe ensure the security of the voting process.