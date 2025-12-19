EU talks not about security guarantees, but about Ukraine’s military development — Lavrov

CAIRO, December 19. /TASS/. Europe is not talking about security guarantees, but about an attempt to aggressively pursue the military development of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"They [Europeans] are discussing security guarantees, if we are to believe media reports, if we are to believe public statements by [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz, [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen, [UK Prime Minister Keir] Starmer, and other participants in this process, that security guarantees involve the creation of multinational forces for Ukraine led by Europe," the top diplomat said at a press conference following talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

"These forces will help rebuild the Ukrainian armed forces, ensure control over the country's airspace and security at sea, and conduct operations on the ground within Ukraine. In other words, this is not so much about security guarantees as it is about another attempt - a rather brazen and provocative one - to militarize Ukrainian territory as a springboard for threats to Russia," Lavrov added.

"And not only to create threats. Merz has already openly stated that Germany must prepare for war with Russia," the foreign minister said.