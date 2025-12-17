Russian top diplomat to address Palestinian issue with Iranian counterpart

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that he will discuss the Palestinian issue with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

"[We will discuss] the situation in the Middle East, particularly in Palestinian territories, as well as many other topics that are traditionally on the agenda of our talks," the Russian top diplomat said at the start of the meeting.

"I am confident that we will address multiple regional and international issues to strengthen and enhance our cooperation on these matters, including, of course, the Iranian nuclear program," Lavrov added.