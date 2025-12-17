Partnership agreement between Russia, Iran sets guidelines for 20 years — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The comprehensive partnership agreement between Russia and Iran establishes guidelines in all areas for a 20-year perspective, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said while opening talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Undoubtedly, the defining event of this year in our relations was the signing and enactment of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which cements the unique nature of our cooperation and sets the direction for all priority areas over the next 20 years," the minister said.

Lavrov said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Peseshkian discussed the tasks that follow from this key document a few days ago. "Today we have a good opportunity to discuss our foreign policy contribution to solving relevant tasks," he added.