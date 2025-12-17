Kremlin expects information from US on results of settlement process — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects information from the US side on the results of its work with the Europeans and Ukrainians on the Ukrainian settlement process, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"We expect that as soon as they are ready, our American counterparts will inform us of the results of their work with the Ukrainians and Europeans," Peskov noted.

On December 14-15, American and Ukrainian delegations met in Berlin to discuss the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. On Sunday, the talks lasted approximately five hours, and on Monday, approximately two. On Monday evening, a number of European leaders, as well as the president of the European Commission and NATO’s secretary-general, discussed the progress of the talks.