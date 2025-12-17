Kremlin not expecting Witkoff to visit Russia this week — presidential spokesman

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not expecting a visit from US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff this week, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, it (the visit - TASS) is not planned for this week," the spokesman said when asked whether the US envoy was expected to visit Russia this week.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Witkoff and US businessman Jared Kushner at the Kremlin. The conversation lasted about five hours. At the end of the meeting, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and Witkoff had discussed the US peace plan for Ukraine and the territorial issue, among other things.