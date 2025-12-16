Latest Putin-Trump conversation took place on October 16 — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the date of the latest telephone call between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump, emphasized the importance of referring to the Kremlin’s official announcement regarding the most recent conversation.

The day prior, Trump had mentioned that he had recently spoken with his Russian counterpart.

"It was relatively recent," Peskov responded when asked about the timing of the leaders’ latest telephone exchange. "Please refer to the date of our last official announcement about their conversation. Overall, it was indeed recent," he added, clarifying that no further telephone calls have taken place since then. The most recent official statement from the Kremlin regarding their conversation was dated October 16.

As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said following the phone call, the Putin-Trump conversation lasted approximately two and a half hours and was substantive and extremely frank.

The phone call between Putin and Trump on October 16 was one of the longest. Similar conversations were held on March 18 and May 19, each lasting approximately two hours.

The first telephone call between the Russian and US leaders in three years took place on February 12 and lasted almost an hour and a half. On June 4, Putin and Trump spoke for an hour and 10 minutes, and on June 14, for 50 minutes. On July 3, the presidents spoke for almost an hour, and on August 19, for 40 minutes.