Russia prepares 26 documents on Ukrainian army’s crimes

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights has prepared 26 documents on the crimes of the Ukrainian army since March 2022 and continues to collect materials, Chairman Valery Fadeyev said.

"The council works in almost all areas of human rights protection defined by the Russian Constitution. The council continues to collect materials on the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We send information to 1,800 foreign addresses of the United Nations, the EU, the OSCE, public organizations, foreign embassies, and the world's leading media. Since March 2022, 26 bulletins have been prepared in Russian and English with information on more than 20,000 attacks on peaceful objects, on injured and dead civilians," Fadeyev told a council meeting, where President Vladimir Putin participated.

According to him, the reaction of the organizations to the submitted documents is restrained.

"But there is a response from the French parliament, Germany, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and many embassies, including Western ones," he said.