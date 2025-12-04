Putin departs for state visit to India

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is embarking on a two-day state visit to India.

The Kremlin has emphasized the special importance of these contacts. The Russian delegation will hold comprehensive discussions with its Indian counterparts on cooperation in the political, trade and economic, scientific and technological, and cultural and humanitarian spheres. Current international and regional issues will also be on the agenda.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive Putin at his residence for an informal one-on-one meeting. The following day will begin with an official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace, attended by Modi and Indian President Droupadi Murmu. The program will then include Russian-Indian talks in restricted and expanded formats, an official luncheon with a concert program hosted by the Indian prime minister, a meeting with the president of India, and a state reception in his honor. Putin will also take part in the Russia-India Business Forum and lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial.

Ten intergovernmental documents and more than 15 agreements and memorandums between commercial and non-commercial entities of the two countries are being prepared for signing.

Putin’s current visit carries the status of a state visit — the highest in diplomatic protocol and ceremonial honors. By tradition, such visits last several days and include a broad program, including cultural events.