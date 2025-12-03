Ukrainian forces attack energy infrastructure in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, December 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the energy infrastructure of the Zaporozhye Region, leaving more than 2,000 people without electricity, Governor Evgeny Balitsky said on his Telegram channel.

"As a result of artillery shelling by the enemy, the region’s power infrastructure has been damaged. In the northwestern part of the region, 2,113 customers have been left without electricity. At present, it is impossible to begin repair work, as the shelling continues," he wrote.