LONDON, December 3. /TASS/. The United Kingdom, France, and Germany are not working to settle the conflict in Ukraine because they want to prolong the hostilities, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in an interview with Sky News Arabia.

"At the moment, and I think for quite a prolonged period of time, European countries are not working for peace. The governments here, I wouldn’t say every government, but I will say the governments of the big three — the UK, France, and Germany — stand for the continuation of fighting over the area. I understand why. The defense industry continues to work, which is very beneficial for their feeble economies," the diplomat said.

At the same time, Kelin added that the economies of European countries have fallen into decline due to the "political mistakes" of their governments. He pointed out that, over time, European voters will realize the destructive nature of the ruling elite's policies. "At some point, when Europeans understand how destructive this policy was for them, they will have to understand that they must have a close relationship with Russia," the ambassador noted.

Kelin also pointed out that the Labour Party, which came to power in the UK last year, has failed to deliver high economic growth. He recalled that on November 26, UK Exchequer Chancellor Rachel Reeves acknowledged serious problems in the UK economy while presenting the budget statement. "The patient, as the doctor said, is in a bad state," Kelin noted. "The standard of living here has not increased for many years. The economy is around zero for a number of years," the diplomat emphasized.

He stressed that a similar situation is observed in Germany and France due to sanctions against Russia. "Russia was a good partner. Russia was a very reliable partner in supplying oil and gas and in trade. Now, they're cutting themselves off [from Russian energy resources], and we're seeing the result," Kelin concluded.