LONDON, December 3. /TASS/. Europe’s militarization in response to what it calls the Russian threat is the main challenge for Moscow in the coming years, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said in an interview with the Sky News Arabia television channel.

"The biggest challenge, of course, is militarization of European governments. All these conversations that we will have war with Russia in the year 2030, 2035, which local generals with very short sighted, without knowing the real situation, they’re trying to convince their own governments and their own people that war is unavoidable and the economy should be militarized and we should be afraid of Russia," the ambassador stated.

He emphasized that Russia is ready to give European countries written assurances that it has no plans to attack Europe. He added that Moscow consistently advocates for the creation of a security architecture in the Old World order that would meet the interests of all countries.