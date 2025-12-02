Top Russian, Chinese officials hold consultations on strategic security

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are conducting consultations on strategic security, a TASS correspondent reported.

At the start of the meeting, Shoigu and Wang Yi greeted each other with a handshake. The discussions continued in a closed format with a limited number of participants. The next session will be held with other delegation members.

Earlier, the press service of Russia’s Security Council announced that the two sides will discuss current matters of international and regional security, the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as cooperation in military and military-technical spheres, and coordination between law enforcement agencies and special services.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced at a news briefing on Friday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Russia for bilateral consultations on strategic security on December 1-2 at Shoigu’s invitation. This will be the twentieth round of such consultations. At the upcoming round, the two sides will exchange opinions on regional and global strategic affairs of mutual interest and discuss issues concerning the two countries’ strategic security, according to the Chinese diplomat.