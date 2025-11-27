Putin arrives at CSTO summit in Bishkek

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Yntymak Ordo presidential residence, where a session of the Collective Security Council, the supreme governing body of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), is to be held.

The Russian leader was greeted in the lobby by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who currently chairs the Collective Security Council. After a brief welcoming ceremony, Putin joined the already assembled leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan.

Following tradition, the leaders took a group photo before moving to the hall, where the CSTO Collective Security Council session in a narrow format will begin shortly.