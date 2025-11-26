Russia, US continue to build relations, albeit with difficulties — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington continue to build relations, albeit with difficulties, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"They [Russia-US relations] continue to be built, albeit with difficulties. The process involves this kind of communication, including over the phone," the Kremlin aide noted, commenting on media reports allegedly containing the transcripts of his call with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Usakov assumed that such leaks were aimed at hindering efforts to improve Russia-US relations.

Earlier, Bloomberg published the alleged transcripts of Ushakov’s conversations with Witkoff and Dmitriev, claiming they had taken place on October 14 and 29, respectively.