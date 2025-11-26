Russia hopes to resolve technical issues for visa-free travel to India — ministry

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia expects to resolve technical issues during the dialogue with India in the near future to cancel visas for tourist groups, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has told Izvestia.

"There are certain technical issues that need to be addressed. First of all, it’s the differences in our legislations. We hope this issue to be resolved in the near future," the diplomat said.

He added that visa-free travel will benefit both Russian and Indian tourists.

"That is why I think there should be no political issues," Rudenko said.