Russia ready to support Nigeria’s counter-terrorism effort — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia notes the Nigerian government’s serious efforts in the counter-terrorism sphere and is ready to provide the required assistance, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"Russia’s stance in the sphere of counter-terrorism remains the same - combating terrorism is a global challenge. We are convinced that Abuja can cope with this task with all possible support from the international community, relevant UN bodies and the African Union. Russia, in turn, is ready to continue providing the required assistance to its Nigerian partners," the diplomat said.

She noted "the Nigerian government’s serious efforts in the sphere of counter-terrorism."

"The armed forces and law enforcement bodies have accumulated serious experience in resisting the terror threat with efficiency, which is successfully used in practice," the spokeswoman added.

Boko Haram has been operating in Nigeria since 2009, later coming to Niger, Chad, and Cameroon. In 2015, the Nigerian army inflicted a major defeat on the group and significantly reduced the territory under its control. In the same year, Boko Haram split off, with some of the militants joining the Islamic State and adopting the name Islamic State in West Africa.

Nigerian criminals often kidnap people for ransom. In April 2014, Boko Haram Islamists kidnapped 276 girls from a school in the town of Chibok in Nigeria’s north. Later 57 girls managed to escape, but some of them remain unaccounted for.

Due to intensified attacks on schools, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu cancelled his trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to coordinate security efforts at home. In some areas, schools have been closed for security reasons, and additional military and security forces have been deployed.