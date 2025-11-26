Two apartment blocks in Taganrog damaged beyond repair during last night’s drone raid

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 26. /TASS/. Two houses in the Russian port city of Taganrog have been damaged beyond repair during last night’s massive Ukrainian drone attack on the city, and will be demolished, Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on Telegram.

"As a result of the attack, 15 people from eight apartments of a two-storey apartment building have completely lost their property. One apartment was damaged in another house," he said. "Two buildings are to be demolished. People will be relocated to other apartments."

He added that it was the largest attack on the city’s civil infrastructure since the start of the special military operation.

Overnight into November 25, the armed forces of Ukraine attacked the southern Russian region of Rostov with drones, with air defenses intercepted 16 of them. The governor said a paint workshop, a warehouse, a number of social facilities, four apartment buildings, 12 privately owned houses and four cars were damaged. Ten residents of Taganrog and Neklinovsky district were wounded, while three died.