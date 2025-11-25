Putin approves new Russia’s National Policy Strategy

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to approve Russia’s National Policy Strategy until 2036.

The document has 61 provisions divided in six sections. Apart from general provisions, the document contains a survey of current inter-ethnic relations in Russia. Other sections are devoted to goals, principles and priorities of the country’s national policy, as well as to implementation of national policy in Russian regions. The document also contains target numbers.

In line with the document, the strategy was designed to "preserve the historically formed unity and territorial integrity of Russia, its domestic stability, harmonious development and prosperity of the peoples of Russia, as well as to strengthen the unity of Russia’s multi-ethnic population (the Russian nation) as the foundation for a unique civilization-state."

Strategic planning document

The strategy is described as the document of strategic planning in the sphere of Russia’s national security, which is of a complex cross-sectoral socially-oriented nature. Its purpose is to help government agencies to forge common approaches to Russia’s national policies in concert with civil society institutions.

The previous National Policy Strategy was adopted in 2012, and remains in force through 2025. It was amended twice, in 2018 and 2024. The new strategy is broader than its 37-point predecessor, including with regard to target numbers and expected results.

Putin tasked the government with approving the plan of the document’s implementation and recommended regional authorities and local self-governance bodies to rely on the new Strategy in dealing with related tasks.