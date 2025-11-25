Putin approves new Russian national policy strategy

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has approved Russia's national policy strategy through 2036 by decree, with the document set to take effect on January 1, 2026.

The strategy comprises 61 points across six sections. Alongside general provisions, it includes an assessment of the current state of inter-national and inter-ethnic relations in Russia. Other sections outline the goals, principles, and priorities of state national policy, its implementation in Russia’s regions, as well as the strategy’s stages and targets.

The document notes that its implementation should help "preserve Russia’s historically established state unity and territorial integrity, its internal stability, the balanced development and prosperity of its peoples, and strengthen the unity of Russia’s multinational population as the foundation of this unique state and civilization."