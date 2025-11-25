Nearly 40,000 households in Zaporozhye Region left without power after Ukraine’s attack

MELITOPOL, November 25. /TASS/. Nearly 40,000 households in four municipalities in the Zaporozhye Region have been left without power supplies after Ukraine’s attack on energy infrastructure facilities, the region’s governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said.

"The enemy has delivered another strike on a power infrastructure facility. Power outages affected around 40,000 households in the Tokmak, Vasilyevsky, Mikhailovsky, and Kuibyshevsky municipalities, in the city of Dneproprudnoye and its neighborhoods," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, socially important facilities are fed from standby sources.