Russian authorities observe unfriendly countries’ attempts to split Russian society

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Unfriendly countries are seeking to split Russian society, destabilize the interethnic situation inside it, according to the Strategy of the State National Policy until 2036.

According to the document, these factors are coming to the fore amid the growing instability in the world. The list of threats, in particular, includes "unfriendly foreign countries’ efforts toward destabilizing interethnic and interreligious relations, splitting Russian society, and breaking its unity."

It also noted that attempts to transfer external interethnic and interreligious conflict to Russia’s territory may entail the emergence of hotbeds of tension.